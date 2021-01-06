Paragon 28® Names Stephen Oesterle, M.D. To Board Of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. announced today that Stephen Oesterle, M.D. has joined its Board of Directors.

"Dr. Oesterle adds extensive experience to our board as both a physician and executive leader at one of the world's largest medical technology companies," said Albert DaCosta, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paragon 28. "We are delighted Steve has joined the Board. His more than a decade of experience and success at publicly-traded companies that are medical technology leaders is extremely relevant for Paragon 28."

Dr. Oesterle currently serves as a consultant to several private equity groups and numerous public operating companies in the healthcare industry.

Dr. Oesterle was a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee from 2002-2015, as Senior Vice President for Medicine and Technology. In this role, Dr. Oesterle provided executive leadership for Medtronic scientific research, formation of technological strategies and continued development of strong cooperative relationships with the world's medical communities, technical universities, financial institutions, and emerging medical device companies.

Previously, Dr. Oesterle served as Associate Professor of Medicine at the Harvard University Medical School and as Director of Invasive Cardiology Services at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. A teacher and innovator in the field of cardiac catheterization, he has also developed and directed interventional cardiology programs at Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Angeles; at Georgetown University; and at Stanford University.

Dr. Oesterle is a 1973 summa cum laude graduate of Harvard College and received his medical doctorate from Yale University in 1977. He completed his internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and served a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Stanford.

"I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Paragon 28, a pioneer and leader in the foot and ankle orthopedic markets with an impressive track record of innovation," said Dr. Oesterle. "I look forward to helping Paragon 28 continue its important work bringing new foot and ankle technologies to market and improving patient outcomes."

Paragon 28 is a privately held, leading orthopedic medical device company, focused exclusively on the foot and ankle. More information is available at www.paragon28.com .

