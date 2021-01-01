Paragon 28 Launches Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate System- 1st Dedicated System Allowing Surgeons To Repair The Plantar Plate Through Either A Dorsal Or Plantar Approach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Paragon 28 has obsessed over every aspect of foot and ankle surgery. Committed to creating tailored solutions to improve surgical outcomes, Paragon 28 has launched innovative products and instrumentation that help to streamline procedures, allow surgeons flexibility in technique and approach, and facilitate reproducible results benefiting both the surgeon and patient.

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was developed to allow surgeons to use a dorsal or plantar approach to the plantar plate repair procedure using a single, all-inclusive kit.

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System uses an all-suture anchor implant that can be fixed into bone or soft tissue. By using an all-suture implant, the surgeon can perform the plantar plate repair using a variety of fixation and approach techniques, while preserving surrounding bone and tissue. When the Paratrooper™ suture implant is inserted and tensioned, the implanted suture "sock" will contract and form into a low profile, flat anchor that will prevent the implant from pulling out of the site.

Surgeons face a variety of challenges and complications in plantar plate repair using the dorsal and plantar approach:

Exposure to the plantar plate from the dorsal approach

Difficulty implanting into bone or soft tissue

Step-heavy procedure with complicated instrumentation

The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was designed with these challenges in mind.

The system includes all instrumentation necessary to gain adequate exposure to the plantar plate from either the dorsal or plantar approach. Paragon 28® designed the Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate implant and instruments to allow for simple insertion into tissue and bone through use of an innovative insertion tip, custom needle, and delivery method. Instrumentation is provided to directly address plantar plate deficiency and is included within one kit and is used to facilitate exposure, drilling, and implant placement within a small, limited vascularization environment. The Paratrooper™ Plantar Plate Repair System was specifically designed to facilitate proper step execution and limit complications intraoperatively.

