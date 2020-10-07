Paragon 28 Announces Steve Deitsch As Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Deitsch to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Deitsch assumes responsibility for finance, accounting, human resources, and information technology. "We are pleased to have Steve on our team," said Albert DaCosta, Paragon 28, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer. "His financial and management expertise will help Paragon 28, Inc. put the tools in place to further grow the company. Our continued growth is essential to further our mission of advancing medical technology for foot and ankle surgeons and improving patient outcomes."

Mr. Deitsch brings extensive medical technology and healthcare executive experience to Paragon 28, Inc., including service as Chief Financial Officer for BioScrip, Inc., Biomet, Inc.'s Spine Group, Lanx, Inc., Zimmer Americas, and Zimmer EMEA. With the benefit of Steve's financial leadership, BioScrip, a former publicly traded home healthcare services company with revenues in excess of $700 million, significantly increased its profitability and cash flows and completed a successful merger with Option Care in 2019 to form Option Care Health. BioScrip more than doubled its market capitalization during Steve's tenure as CFO.

Steve commented, "Paragon 28 is the recognized leader in the foot and ankle orthopedic field, developing solutions to improve patients' lives. I welcome this opportunity to join such a special team and help grow the company in order to benefit the medical community."

