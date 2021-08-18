Paradox Debuts At No. 225 On 2021 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parado x , the conversational recruiting software company helping global brands like Unilever and McDonald's streamline the hiring process through automation with a human touch, announced today that it debuted at No. 225 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list — the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America's most dynamic economic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other leading companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Rankings are issued according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. During that span, Paradox's revenue grew by 1,941%.

"When we set out to build Paradox, we knew we wanted to create a different kind of software company — one that solved client problems by helping them get work done instead of just giving them another tool to manage," said Paradox founder and CEO, Aaron Matos. "We're in the early innings of our vision to transform recruiting, and I'm so proud of what our team and clients have achieved."

In just five years, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia has driven tens of millions of hiring interactions, like screening candidates, answering questions, and scheduling interviews, for every type of business — from global enterprises to regional franchise groups.

For hourly employers, Paradox is helping clients increase candidate conversion rates by replacing cumbersome applications with simple, fast, mobile conversations, and shortening the hiring process by as much as 90% by automating tasks that used to fall on field hiring managers. In corporate professional hiring, Paradox's conversational assistant is doing the work talent teams don't have time for — like scheduling complex interviews and creating high-touch experiences that save recruiters hours per week in administrative work.

"When I first saw what Paradox could do in 2018, I knew the company was special — and with Paradox we could go farther, faster," said Christina Coyle, Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Advantage Solutions, a Fortune 1000 business solutions provider that employs approximately 66,000 people. Coyle first became a Paradox client in 2018 when she was head of U.S. restaurants talent attraction at McDonald's, where she led a major transformation of the recruiting and hiring process. Now at Advantage Solutions, she's enlisting Paradox on an equally ambitious project.

"The first time I chose to partner with the Paradox team, I was inspired by their vision of just how good the hiring experience could be. Choosing Paradox again was easy given its track record," Coyle said. "They care deeply about their clients and they see opportunity in all things. Now more than ever, their deep understanding of and empathy for both hiring managers and candidates is invaluable. It's been amazing to see Paradox's growth firsthand — and the company is just scratching the surface of its potential."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies, including Paradox, are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

CONTACT: Josh ZywienChief Marketing Officer josh.zywien@paradox.ai

About ParadoxLaunched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was also recently named the 225th fastest growing company in the country in the Inc 5000. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

MethodologyCompanies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradox-debuts-at-no-225-on-2021-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-301358039.html

SOURCE Paradox