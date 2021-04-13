Paradigm Technology Group Joins The Evolve IP Partner Program

WAYNE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that Paradigm Technology Group, an IT services distributor, has joined its partner program. Based out of Chicago, IL, Paradigm has expertise in managed services/ managed IT, voice and data solutions, and cloud. The firm works with customers internationally across every vertical, with large practices in healthcare, financial, and GovEd markets.

As part of the Evolve IP partner program Paradigm Technology Group will bring the following enterprise-grade solutions to market:

Microsoft Teams Direct Routing integrated with Cisco VoIP - Evolve IP's native integration of the world's #1 collaboration and communications services enables employees to work anywhere, on every connected device without 3 rd party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition and sentiment, access via digital workspaces and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups and more.

Digital Workspaces - Evolve IP's digital workspaces enable organizations to support hybrid workforces with integrated single-sign-on and multifactor authentication, virtual desktop / desktop-as-a-service, and hosted Windows applications. Noted by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Evolve IP's award-winning solution ensure employees can access all of their data and applications on virtually any device, anywhere, at any time.

Omnichannel Contact Center - Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in the last four Gartner CCaaS magic quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business.

Unified Communications - Evolve IP's UCaaS service from Cisco delivers award-winning collaboration (video, chat, conferencing and more), and crystal-clear voice services that integrate with the applications businesses are already deploying, on any connected device. With a proven history of 99.999% uptime, the solution provides enterprises with business continuity no matter where employees are working or what is happening inside or outside their offices.

"Paradigm prides itself on delivering superior client service and truly understanding their clients' business challenges. With that shared mindset, they are a perfect match for Evolve IP," said Tim Allen, Executive Vice President of Business Development of Evolve IP. "Our solutions are in high demand as organizations transition from 'work from home' to 'work from anywhere' and we're excited to talk with Paradigm's clients as they adopt new ways of operating their business."

"Our clients are actively looking at how they service employees wherever they are working - not just their offices and cubicles," said Mike Hochberg Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Paradigm. "By adding Evolve IP's integrated solutions to the Paradigm portfolio we have a great new option to provide our clients with work-from-home, hybrid work, and in-office collaboration, communications, digital workspace, and contact center technologies."

Why Clients Choose Evolve IP

Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our enterprise solutions seamlessly integrate collaboration & communications, digital workspaces and contact center - all delivered from a browser on any connected device. Evolve IP's technologies free IT to focus on business innovation, not systems and infrastructure, and enable their employees to contribute even more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.

Follow Evolve IP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact Michael Hochberg mhochberg@paradigmtg.com

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12865651

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-technology-group-joins-the-evolve-ip-partner-program-301268124.html

SOURCE Evolve IP