Paradigm Appoints Chris Pricco As CEO Of Specialty Networks

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Chris Pricco as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paradigm Specialty Networks, effective November 2. Ken Hannigan, who has served as the division's CEO for the past two years, will retire in early 2021. Chris will report to Paradigm's CEO John Watts and will work closely with senior leaders across the business.

As CEO of Paradigm Specialty Networks, Chris will oversee the division's innovative, data-driven network solutions that address the most challenging, expensive, and unmanaged segments in workers' compensation: orthopedic and spine, pain management, addiction, post-acute care, behavioral health, and surgical implants.

"At Paradigm, we are focused on bringing our deep clinical expertise to improve the lives of the injured workers and families we serve. It's important that we continue to build a leadership team that aligns with our core values and our focus on delivering a high-caliber experience for our customers and partners," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team. His deep experience in specialty care management and networks will be invaluable as we seek to seize new opportunities for innovation and growth in 2021 and beyond. We are also deeply fortunate for Ken's leadership in combining Adva-Net and ForeSight Medical into Paradigm Specialty Networks and for growing and strengthening the business over the past two years. I look forward to Chris continuing to innovate and improve upon the products and services that have driven success."

Chris Pricco joins Paradigm from Optum, where he worked for the past 15 years, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Medical Benefit Management division, a $1B+ business that manages high-complexity, high-cost cases, including transplantation, oncology, kidney, and musculoskeletal conditions. In this role, Chris focused on building specialty care solutions to deliver the best outcomes for patients with complex and challenging health care needs, while reducing the total cost of care for payers. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer of Optum International, overseeing the company's global health care business. During his tenure at Optum, Chris also served in several other key executive roles, including Senior Vice President of Accountable Care Solutions, Chief Operating Officer for the Complex Medical Conditions group, and as Vice President of Network Development and Product Management. Before joining Optum in 2005, Chris was the Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Health Care, a renal disease management company. His background also includes the Chief Financial Officer role of a 130-physician multi-specialty clinic, as well as consulting with hospitals and physician practices as part of Deloitte Consulting. Chris holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and an MBA in Accounting and Health Care Financial Management from the University of Wisconsin.

"Paradigm's success in developing specialty networks and clinical programs for high-acuity injuries and conditions serves as a benchmark for the entire industry," said Chris Pricco, CEO, Paradigm Specialty Networks. "The team's accomplishments in fortifying the business through strong partnerships and innovative solutions were compelling factors in my decision to join the business. I look forward to building on the strong foundation of innovation for the provider network and implant solutions as we grow our footprint and magnify our impact."

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions, and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from six best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, Restore Rehabilitation, ForeSight Medical, and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paradigm-appoints-chris-pricco-as-ceo-of-specialty-networks-301172119.html

SOURCE Paradigm