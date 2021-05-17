PAR Technology Corporation To Participate In The 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology And Media Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of restaurant software and integrated technical solutions, will be participating at the 16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference.

PAR's management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Tuesday, May 18 th and Wednesday, May 19 th, 2021.

Interested investors should contact their Needham representatives to schedule a meeting.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. With the recent acquisition of leading loyalty solutions provider, Punchh Inc., PAR has become a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants. PAR's platform enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based Brink POS®, Data Central® back office, PAR payments and now Punchh loyalty software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

