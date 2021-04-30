PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call And Webcast Information For Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) - Get Report today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The results are scheduled to be released at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and Vice President for Business Development, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR's website at www.partech.com. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call from 1:00 p.m. on May 11 through May 18, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 9894339.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. With the recent acquisition of leading Loyalty solutions provider, Punchh Inc., PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. PAR's platform enables quick service, fast casual and table service restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based Brink POS®, Data Central® backoffice, PAR payments and now Punchh loyalty software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology's Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various other federal agencies. PAR Technology's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR Technology on Facebook or Twitter.

