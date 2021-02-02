PAR Technology Adds Contactless Payment Provider Dash Now To Growing Brink POS® Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. ("PAR"), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is adding Dash Now, a contactless payment and curbside management provider to its leading...

ParTech, Inc. ("PAR"), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is adding Dash Now, a contactless payment and curbside management provider to its leading integration partner ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) - Get Report.

Dash Now offers restaurants of all sizes an easier way to take advantage of contactless payment technology their customers are using, including curbside pickup management, pay-at-table QR codes and text-to-pay options. This partnership comes during a time when restaurant customers are increasingly interested in non-contact ordering. Dash can reduce physical contact between employees and guests, while still offering an engaging and interactive experience that eliminates incorrect orders and bolsters the bottom line.

Joe Layne, president of Dash Now, says his team wants to give every restaurant a chance to succeed, especially during a time when so many restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open.

"Dash Now is a company of disruption visionaries on a mission to make a positive impact in the markets we serve, starting with the restaurant industry," Layne explained. "We were initially attracted to PAR due to their willingness to work with third-party vendors and their commitment to providing long-term value to their customers. When we heard about PAR's brand promise to 'deliver the solutions that connect people to the restaurants, meals, and moments they love,' we knew this was a company we wanted to partner with."

Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships, equally stressed the importance of being able to meet and engage customers no matter where they are.

"We've seen the entire industry seemingly make changes on the fly to help strengthen their bottom lines and maintain operations," Lee said. "Dash Now is giving the restaurants we all love in our communities a fighting chance during the pandemic while still giving guests a seamless non-contact experience however they choose."

According to Dash Now, restaurants utilizing the technology have been able to increase to-go sales by an average of 13%, while servers earned about 30% more in tips from orders paid using the service.

About Dash Now

Dash Now is a contactless payment and curbside management platform for restaurants trusted by some of the largest brands across the U.S., including Macaroni Grill, J. Alexanders, Bill Miller BBQ, Stoney River and The Original Pancake House. Dash Now is also helping restaurants reduce labor costs by improving efficiency. Using our proprietary curbside management solution, staff no longer need to run in and out of the restaurant to figure out which customer arrived and if they paid or not. By eliminating unnecessary trips, restaurants are often able to reduce their staff count while also improving the guest experience.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

