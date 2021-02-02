PAR Skills Leadership Training Secures GSA Contract, Will Service Federal Accounts

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR Skills, LLC., ( PAR) a leading Leadership & Influencing Skills Training firm, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA-MAS (Multiple Award Schedule) Contract ( 47QSEA21D000W), and are now certified to supply commercial goods & services organized by 12 Large Categories, corresponding Subcategories, and SINs to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, PAR Skills have listed their In-classro om Coaching Se ssions as well as their online course on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage! ®.

" This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to continue to provide all Federal branches access to our highly spec ialized Leadership & Business Skill Training Services," states Tom Herrington, Senior Partner at PAR Skills, LLC. He adds: " I have personally lead the PAR Coaching Skill Set for business leaders, on every continent with the exception of An tarctica - we have proven that our unique approach and coaching is a universally accepted foundational skill set."

The PAR Group has observed and documented the successes of over 500 companies in 25 countries focusing in the areas of Leadership, Teamwork, Sales, and Customer Service. These four core competencies drive today's enterprises to influence and implement change, whether it is a change in thinking, feeling, direction, or accomplishment. The PAR approach is to introduce a natural, repeatable skill-set, along with a coaching methodology that produces measureable proficiencies, instilling the ability to influence and execute in a consistent, results-oriented manner, regardless of business title or job function.

About PAR Group , LLC.: Founded in 1978, in Atlanta, Georgia as a Women Owned Small Business (WOSB), The PAR Group has successfully coached over half a million people, from CEO's to customer service representatives on how to influence other people to take action. As a result, The PAR Group is recognized as an international training and consulting leader that has strong, long-term relationships with companies all over the world. PAR's client list includes a number of Fortune 500 companies from the C-Suite down to the shop floor. For more information, visit www.thepargroup.com.

Contact for PAR Group , LLC.: Tom Herrington, Senior Partner at: (770) 493-7188

