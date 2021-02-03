Par Pacific Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report ("Par Pacific") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Holdings Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 25, 2021 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern) Dial-in number: 1-866-807-9684 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5415 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 10152177. The replay will be available until March 11, 2021.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report, headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

