CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 225,000 homeowners and businesspeople must pay $1 billion in Cook County property taxes by Thursday, October 1, 2020, to avoid hefty late fees, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

"The two-month delay of late fees gave tens of thousands of homeowners and business people breathing room," Pappas said.

The 225,330 properties with unpaid taxes include:

82,680 residential properties in Chicago that owe $168 million

that owe 13,186 commercial properties in Chicago that owe $248 million

that owe 83,741 residential properties in the suburbs that owe $243 million

11,968 commercial properties in the suburbs that owe $324 million

To download a copy of your tax bill or to make a payment, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

The Second Installment was due August 1, but late fees are waived through October 1. After that date, any balance due is charged 1.5 percent per month as required by state law.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pappas-nearly-quarter-million-property-owners-must-pay-1-billion-in-cook-county-property-taxes-by-october-1-to-avoid-late-fees-301139444.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office