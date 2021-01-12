Pappas: Are You A Senior Citizen Struggling To Pay Cook County Property Taxes? This Tax Relief Program Can Help.

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior citizens having a hard time paying their property taxes can take advantage of a loan program administered by the Cook County Treasurer's Office, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

This program provides financial relief to senior citizens, which is especially needed now.- Maria Pappas

Seniors whose annual household income is $55,000 or less can apply now for the Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Deferral Program, which issues loans to cover property tax payments.

"Many senior citizens are worried about how long they can stay in their homes because they can't afford the taxes," Pappas said. "This program provides financial relief to seniors, which is especially needed now, in the middle of the global pandemic."

The loans, which are issued by the State of Illinois, do not have to be repaid until the property is sold or the homeowner dies. A simple interest rate of 6 percent per year is charged by the state. The maximum loan is $5,000 per year. To qualify, homeowners must be at least 65 years old by June 1 of the year in which the application is made.

To apply:

Download the application from cookcountytreasurer.com

Submit the completed application and copies of the required documents to the Treasurer's Office

The deadline is March 1, 2021 . Applications after that date cannot be accepted

Homeowners must reapply every year

The First Installment for Tax Year 2020 is due March 2, 2021 , but late charges are waived through May 3, 2020

