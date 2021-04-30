Pappas: 203,472 People Must Pay Cook County Property Taxes By May 3

CHICAGO, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- About 203,472 property owners must pay the First Installment of their Cook County property taxes by May 3, 2021, to avoid late fees charges imposed by state law, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

"Taxpayers like my website because they can pay their taxes online after the office is closed," Pappas said.

Payments made at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. by May 3 will be recorded as on time.

"You may also use the website to search $76 million in available refunds going back 20 years," she said. "You may also verify your property tax exemptions, which lower the tax bill. Homeowners may be missing out on $46 million in exemptions."

To make a payment, go to the website:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

To search for refunds or missing exemptions, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview"

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

Look for the results under "Are There Any Overpayments on Your PIN?"

Or the results under "Have You Received Your Exemptions in These Tax Years?"

Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by Illinois law.

