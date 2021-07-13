Papikaiser's Lead Single 'Me Gusta' From His Newly Released EP 'Mi Tiempo', Lands On Billboard Charts

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papikaiser released his lead single 'Me Gusta' on June 25 th, 2021. Since the single's release, the official music video has garnered nearly 150,000 views on YouTube alone and sold over 700 digital downloads in a single week earning the single the #19 spot on the Latin Digital Song Sales Billboard Charts. 'Me Gusta' is the lead single on Papikaiser's newly released EP 'Mi Tiempo' that dropped on July 9th, 2021. With 'Me Gusta' going viral on YouTube, as well as landing on the Billboard charts 'Mi Tiempo' is destined to become an instant classic and a groundbreaking project within the Latin community. The lead single 'Me Gusta' was written by Papikaiser and produced by George Bermudez in New York City, New York and the EP featured two other record produced by Bermudez as well as two records produced by Alvin Anthony. KB Recording Group and Drew Right Music's Joint Venture have teamed up with Sony Music Entertainment to Distribute and roll out the project as well!

Papikaiser was born in the beautiful Island of Puerto Rico, and at age 12 he moved to New York for better opportunities. While living in New York, Kaiser adapted to his environment and perfected his English and now utilizes and incorporates both Spanish and English fluently into his music. Papikaiser has been performing in New York and has been interviewed by Telemundo Acceso Total in Puerto Rico and Miami. In 2020, Papikaiser dropped his First EP with Cilla Ramos called 'La Mezcla'. In the EP 'La Mezcla', Papikaiser left no stone unturned; he played with English, Spanish and even mixed reggaeton with other genres. In 2021, prior to the release of 'Me Gusta', Papikaiser dropped his first English solo track called 'Focused' and released an interview of what to expect from the upcoming year and his musical career.

