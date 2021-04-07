Papa John's International, Inc. Expands Into Cambodia

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) continues to expand its global presence with 15 new restaurants set to open in Cambodia over the next three years.

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - Get Report continues to expand its global presence with 15 new restaurants set to open in Cambodia over the next three years. The flagship store in Phnom Penh opened in late March.

"We are very excited to bring Papa John's global brand to Cambodia. Papa John's Cambodia's team is truly passionate about pizza. With our BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise, we look forward to providing local pizza lovers with quality products and outstanding services," Peter Xu, Papa John's Cambodia franchisee said.

Xu was a successful Papa John's franchisee with restaurants in New York City prior to becoming an international franchisee. He already had other business ventures in Cambodia and wanted to bring his great experience with Papa John's to Cambodia.

"This is a very exciting time for Papa John's. We are thrilled to deliver our delicious pizza and food to new customers in Cambodia," said Jack Swaysland, Chief Operating Officer, International. "Following a record year of sales and growth, Papa John's is better positioned than ever to accelerate international development, which is a key pillar for the brand's long-term growth. This is a significant new partnership in Asia, and we look forward to continue growing the Papa John's family across the globe."

Papa John's is currently in 48 international countries and territories around the globe. In recent years, it has entered 12 new countries, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Bahamas, Pakistan and Portugal.

The company looks to continue its rapid global development and is seeking potential franchisees in Brazil, Japan and Southeast Asia.

About Papa John's

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) - Get Report opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John's mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005643/en/