Papa John's And Google Cloud Strengthen Innovative Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Papa John's International, one of the world's largest pizza chains, today announced a new, multi-year commitment to accelerate Papa John's digital leadership and data cloud strategy. The company will expand its work with Google to migrate its data centers to Google Cloud, which will help meet a surge in demand for online ordering and delivery, and provide a foundation for ongoing innovations and improvements to the customer experience.

Today's expanded partnership is part of a multi-phase strategy to optimize application engineering, business operations, and customer experiences. Papa John's selected Google Cloud for its proven expertise in supporting enterprise migrations of on-premises workloads to the cloud.

"Google Cloud continues to be a strategic and trusted partner in supporting our best-in-class digital platforms, particularly as we've experienced tremendous growth in consumer demand over the past year," said Justin Falciola, Chief Technology Officer, Papa John's International. "As one of the largest pizza delivery brands in the world, innovative technology is an essential component of our business model, allowing us to create great customer experiences and increase efficiencies throughout our restaurant operations. Migrating and transforming our infrastructure capabilities to Google Cloud will increase our speed to value for Papa John's digital, restaurant, and corporate solutions, ultimately delivering the best experience for our customers and our team members."

"Over the last year, retail and food services have had to adapt and shift their business strategies to a digital-first approach," said Carrie Tharp, Vice President of Retail and Consumer, Google Cloud. "We're in the business of helping our customers remain resilient and agile using cloud technologies, and we're proud of the work we're doing with Papa John's, so it can remain focused on achieving its business goals."

Today, Papa John's leverages several key Google Cloud technologies, including Cloud SQL, Bigtable and BigQuery, as well as Cloud Functions, Firestore, and Kubernetes Engine. Papa John's is using these products to build its loyalty program, multi-channel marketing platform, eCommerce, in-store, and various other customer touchpoints, including its award-winning mobile apps. Papa John's also moved its mapping system onto Google Maps Platform to take advantage of Google's unique ability to connect geo-spatial data with enterprise and customer data, providing customers with relevant and timely information on their local restaurants and delivery orders through Papa Track.

Additional Resources:

About Google CloudGoogle Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

About Papa John'sPapa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,400 restaurants in 50 countries and territories as of April 2021. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John's mobile app for iOS or Android.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-johns-and-google-cloud-strengthen-innovative-partnership-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-301276026.html

SOURCE Google Cloud