Papa & Barkley Launches California's First Cannabis Sleep Solution Infused With Solventless CBN, Supported By California's First CBN Consumer Use Test To Deliver 1 More Hour Of Sleep Per Night.*

EUREKA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, the leading cannabis wellness company in California today introduced its new Sleep Releaf Collection, a line of chemical-free, cannabis-infused sleep aids that offer an effective, natural solution for better sleep. The brand takes a holistic approach to sleep, infusing its Sleep Releaf Products with a powerful formula of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects to help consumers fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed*.

According to CEO of Papa & Barkley Evelyn Wang, "up to 70 million American adults currently struggle with sleep disorders 1. As a wellness brand, we felt a responsibility to find a better sleep solution, so we set out to create an effective yet natural product. Sleep Releaf really delivers on our mission to unlock the power of cannabis to improve lives. Sleep is a core pillar of good health and when we're able to sleep better we improve our overall wellness. We're anticipating this to be our biggest launch ever with a substantial marketing plan behind it to fuel rapid acceleration."

"At Papa & Barkley, we are firm believers in true plant medicine," says Guy Rocourt, President and Chief Product Officer at Papa & Barkley. "CBN is a minor cannabinoid known for its sedative effects and found in aged cannabis or cannabis exposed to heat and light; during the aging process THC converts into CBN. Most brands use chemical processes to extract CBN, but at Papa & Barkley we are committed to clean, solventless infusion processes. We are pioneering an innovative, completely chemical-free way to convert THC-rich rosin into CBN-rich rosin using heat. This ensures our Sleep Releaf products are infused with the plant's full nutrient profile to maximize sleep benefits."

Papa & Barkley's Sleep Releaf Collection features four products - Capsules, Tincture, Blackberry Elderberry Gummies, and Pomegranate Dark Chocolate - so consumers can personalize their bedtime rituals.

Recognizing the importance of effective sleep aids that do not cause harmful side effects, Papa & Barkley conducted the first California-based at-home product test on a CBN-infused sleep product. After 2 weeks of using the formula, over 90 participants reported an 80% improvement in sleep quality. They:

Fell asleep faster : 20 minutes faster each night.*

: 20 minutes faster each night.* Stayed asleep longer : slept 1 hour more per night.*

: slept 1 hour more per night.* Woke up feeling refreshed: 90% reported little or no side effects - including grogginess*

Mitch Earleywine, PhD, a professor at SUNY Albany and member of the Papa & Barkley Scientific Advisory Board who helped the brand conduct its home use test states, "Papa & Barkley places a tremendous value in Real World Evidence, so the team put the new Sleep Releaf formula to the test. I am extremely proud to have helped Papa & Barkley become the first brand in California to test the sleep benefits of a CBN-infused product and am even more impressed with the results."

Papa & Barkley's Sleep Releaf Collection is available now in California dispensaries. For more information, please visit www.PapaAndBarkley.com/BetterSleep.

*First CBN study in California. Based on the average self-reported experience of over 90 participants, who used The Sleep Tincture for two weeks at one full dropper per night. Cannabinoid ratio is the same for all Papa & Barkley CBN Sleep Releaf products, individual results may vary.

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley ™ is the leading California cannabis wellness brand, #1 in topicals and tinctures. It creates natural products that unlock the wellness potential of the cannabis plant. All of the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company is committed to providing relief by producing clean, high-quality Whole Plant Full Spectrum products. Papa & Barkley's products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

