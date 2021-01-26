Papa & Barkley Appoints New Chief Executive Officer And Chief Financial Officer

EUREKA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa & Barkley, a leading cannabis wellness products company in California, today announced various promotions and additions to its executive team. Evelyn Wang has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. Zeeshan Hyder has joined as Chief Financial Officer.

Adam Grossman, Papa & Barkley's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, focusing on strategy, geographic expansion, and investor relations. Guy Rocourt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer was promoted to President in September and will continue in this role, and as the company's Chief Product Officer, focusing on product development and innovation.

Ms. Wang comes to Papa & Barkley with over 15 years of senior management experience leading premier beauty brands at L'Oreal and The Estee Lauder Companies. Most-recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer for Milani Cosmetics, a leading international color cosmetics brand. Her expertise building brands and running profitable business units, as well as her leadership of high functioning teams and command of operational levers, position her well to guide Papa & Barkley's next stage of growth. Ms. Wang has a deep personal commitment to plant-based medicine, wellness and sustainability, core values of Papa & Barkley.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Papa & Barkley since founding the company. I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in just five years," said Grossman. "We have earned our position as the top wellness brand in Cannabis - our products truly change people's lives. The Board and I are confident that Evelyn is the right leader to build on our momentum and brand, adding depth to our stellar executive team. Zeeshan is a tremendous addition as well, bringing strong financial management experience and an extensive knowledge of the cannabis M&A landscape. This is an exciting time for Papa & Barkley."

ABOUT PAPA & BARKLEY

Papa & Barkley™ is a leading California cannabis wellness brand. It creates highly effective, natural products that unlock the healing potential of the cannabis plant. All of the company's products are made without chemicals, using solventless, whole plant infusion processes with sun-grown cannabis and hemp flowers cultivated in the United States and produced in its licensed, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Papa & Barkley was inspired by a son's mission to ease his father's debilitating back pain. Today the company is committed to caring for loved ones by producing safe, natural and efficacious Whole Plant Full Spectrum products. Papa & Barkley's clean, chemical-free products are offered in THC-rich, CBD-rich, and Hemp CBD formulas, to address a variety of needs.

