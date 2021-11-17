PAOG New Pharmaceutical Product Developments Could Generate Rapid Revenue Surge

Sandusky, OH, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PAOG) today confirmed plans to add multiple new pharmaceutical products to its development pipeline in addition to its ongoing development of its RespRx CBD pharmaceutical for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The company has been conducting an in-depth review of its current RespRx CBD pharmaceutical development project with its CRO partner, industry consultants and other pharmaceutical firms in an effort to explore various opportunities to accelerate and diversify development.

As the in-depth review continues, PAOG has now identified derivate opportunities from its research to launch additional pharmaceutical product development projects. The identified opportunities PAOG plans to pursue have fast-track potential and it now appears some of the opportunities have the potential to generate substantial revenue rapidly as early as next year in 2022.

PAOG anticipates releasing more information on specific opportunities sin the coming weeks.

CONTACT INFORMATIONContact Us: Jim DiPrima 888-272-6472 info@pao.group