PAOG Confirms Farmersville Hemp Brand CBD Product Line Development For PURA

Sandusky, OH, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today confirmed the development of a line of CBD nutraceutical products for Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) is underway.

PURA has updated its business model over the course of the last year and is now focusing on the development of a hemp business cooperative under the brand name Farmersville Hemp.

PURA has established its new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue - education, branding and partnerships.

PURA recently announced signing its first Farmersville Hemp clients that will in turn contribute to the company's 2022 revenue objectives.

The company has forecasted $1 million in revenue for 2022 with the potential for revenue to reach $10 million .

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960).

PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property.

PAOG and PURA are partnering on the development of CBD infused products to be marketed under the Farmersville Hemp brand name. Look for details on the Farmersville CBD products to be announced later this month.

PAOG currently markets its own independent line of CBD nutraceutical products under its "RX" label available for sale on North American Cannabis Inc.'s (OTC Pink: USMJ) ecommerce site www.usmj.com .

