PAOG Announces CRO Agreement To Advance Respiratory Cannabis Treatment Through Regulatory Approval

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced executing a master services agreement with a clinical research organization in the U.S. to prepare PAOG for initiating an investigational New Drug application (IND) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). PAOG signed the agreement yesterday, prior to the comprehensive corporate update scheduled for publication today and included in its entirety below.

Corporate Update

Less than ninety days ago, PAOG acquired RespRx from Kali-Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: KALY) and began to transform the company into cannabis biopharmaceutical development operation. The company has come a long way very fast and management believes the rapid progress has been possible based on the merits of the research backing RespRx.

RespRx is a cannabis treatment under development for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

In an initial scientific evaluation as a treatment for COPD, RespRx has demonstrated effecting significant increases in respiration rate, tidal volume and inspiratory air flow rate. Overall data from the evaluation demonstrated that RespRx can significantly improve inspiratory lung functions in instances of moderate pulmonary fibrosis.

The CRO agreement signed yesterday is a year long agreement and a major step forward to advancing RespRx through the regulatory approval process. PAOG plans to make a joint announcement next week with the CRO company.

As previously announced, and in addition to the CRO agreement announced today, PAOG continues to develop pharmaceutical research and development relationships in Puerto Rico's burgeoning, recently reinvigorated pharmaceutical industry. An announcement of an anticipated key contract in Puerto Rico is expected soon.

Part of PAOG's pharmaceutical development strategy includes the development of a proprietary hemp cultivar. In addition to acquiring RespRx from KALY, PAOG recently acquired a hemp cultivation business from Puration, Inc. (PURA). PAOG is building a partnership with PURA in conjunction with PAOG's new hemp cultivation business. PAOG has announced working with PURA's new hemp processing facility in Farmersville, Texas where the two companies will partner on the construction of a greenhouse for cultivating pharmaceutical grade hemp and a lab for CBD extraction.

PAOG's partnership includes making PURA shareholders, shareholders of PAOG. PAOG's purchase of PURA included a PAOG stock issued to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. The timing of the execution of the dividend has been impacted by the overall large volume of work surrounding the integration of the RespRx and hemp cultivation operations and the prioritization of establishing a CRO contract. PAOG and PURA management have committed time together next week to get the dividend process over the speed bump. A joint progress announcement is planned for a week from today, next Friday, October 30, 2020.

