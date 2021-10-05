Pantheon Named A Major Player In The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems For Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers and marketers, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47412821, September 2021). Pantheon's laser focus on delivering seamless WebOps experiences for users was a major contributor to its position in the evaluation.

Since its inception, Pantheon's mission has been rooted in empowering teams and organizations to build agility into their web strategy and execute on results-driven digital experiences. WebOps solutions are rapidly gaining momentum among marketers and developers transitioning to an agile, iterative approach. Pantheon's key differentiators, as noted by the IDC MarketScape, are indicative of what today's teams need to succeed:

"Pantheon hosts both Drupal and WordPress open source CMS solutions with a focus on the website operations aspect of content delivery and digital experience. Pantheon's vision is to address the demand for modern front-end technology with an agile operations back end."

With the Pantheon Platform, digital-first organizations can quickly respond to market changes, efficiently test and launch unique web experiences and drive new levels of productivity while reducing the friction, risk and overhead often associated with managing large site portfolios at scale.

"The primary way brands grow is by investing strategically in digital experiences. The most leveraged investments are in how these digital teams operate — cutting through silos, removing bottlenecks, and empowering creatives to do their best work and generate outsized results," said Zack Rosen, Pantheon co-founder and CEO. "Our inclusion in this report demonstrates the critical role Pantheon plays in enabling this opportunity."

Pantheon's software brings together the dynamic capabilities needed to address the biggest challenges facing today's WebOps teams, including antiquated systems, inability to collaborate across the organization and tedious, time-intensive tasks that hinder productivity. The report, which focuses on what will drive near- and long-term success for digital experiences, noted Pantheon's strong web operations functionalities (including its recently released Autopilot, providing groundbreaking automation), streamlined site administration functionality and open-source CMS as core strengths. Product vision and customer satisfaction also positively contributed to Pantheon's placement.

"The traditional 'create then publish' approach to content has been replaced by an iterative, faster 'build, test, publish' model, empowering teams to shorten cycles and remove barriers to innovation," said Marci Maddox, document author and Research Director, Digital Experience Strategies, IDC. "Pantheon enables this model and delivers automation, collaboration, and flexibility to support digital teams, improved workflows and experiences."

