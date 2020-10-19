Panoro Minerals Ltd. To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 22nd

Panoro Minerals Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, Frankfurt: PZM) ("Panoro", the "Company"), based in Vancouver focused on copper exploration in Peru, Mr. Luquman Shaheen, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

EVENT DATE: Thursday, October 22, 2020 TIME: 2:00 PM - ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

About Panoro Minerals Ltd.Panoro Minerals Ltd. is a TSX-V-listed copper exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Cotabambas and Antilla Projects in Southern Peru.

The Company's projects are located in the internationally preeminent copper development region of southern Peru where all major infrastructure is in place and growing rapidly. The national mining and permitting policy is well established, progressive and predictably favorable. The Company 's key strategic shareholders include Hudbay Minerals and a strategic financing partnership Wheaton Precious Metals.

Panoro Minerals also has partnered the Kusiorcco Copper Project in southern Peru with Hudbay Minerals. The Company is receiving periodic milestone cash payments from Hudbay Minerals and holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty.

Panoro Minerals has Joint Ventured the Humamantata Copper Project in southern Peru with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC can earn in a 60% interest into the project with the investment of $US 8 million investment. Panoro Minerals is the project operator.

Panoro Minerals is also receiving periodic payments and holds a 5% Net Smelter Return Royalty from the Sale of the Cochasayhuas Gold Project to Mintania S.A.C.

