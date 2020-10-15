Panorama At Talus Opens On Cougar Mountain

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest land development contractor JR Hayes Corporation and regional home builder Lungren Homes announce the opening of Panorama at Talus , the greater Puget Sound's premier new home community located in close proximity to the area's major employment and education centers of Bellevue and Seattle. Now that new home construction has returned in Washington, Panorama has opened sales this month along with its model home - The Vista - and its by-appointment Welcome Center at 530 Glacier Peak Drive NW, Issaquah, WA 98027. The community features 63 homes with five distinct floor plans and numerous amenities that only mountain-side living can provide.

Talus is a development of 630-acres on the east-facing slope of Cougar Mountain, adjacent to the eastern border of Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park, a 3,000-acre protected area featuring forests, 200 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, wildlife and scenic vistas. This last addition of Panorama is the highest and, some would say, best neighborhood of the Talus community.

Panorama is being built by Woodinville-based Lungren Homes . Formed in 2010, with a roster of employees and trade partners that each have decades of experience in designing and building fine homes, Lungren Homes currently builds throughout five counties of greater Puget Sound, concentrating on amenity-rich communities with proximity to major employment centers.

"All of us involved in presenting Panorama to prospective new home buyers are sure they will be thrilled to see the final product," says Dan Lungren, founder and president of Lungren Homes. "We have ensured that every home has been designed to maximize the amazing views that make Panorama such a special place. Floor-to-ceiling window walls and outdoor decks and patios are designed to maximize living space while showcasing the breath-taking views of the Issaquah Valley and the Cascade Mountain Range. Early buyers also have the opportunity to meet with cabinet, lighting and interior finish designers to customize their homes, or select from several predetermined interior designs."

Developer JR Hayes Corporation of Maple Valley is also the contractor that developed prior phases of Talus, as well as much of the community of Issaquah Highlands. Hayes is a prominent regional development company primarily focused on the land excavation and subterranean construction for large commercial projects such as The Bravern towers in Bellevue, Snoqualmie Casino, Eastside Catholic High School, and currently the redevelopment of Climate Pledge Arena - new home for Seattle's NHL team, Seattle Kraken.

All Panorama homes have been designed and situated on each lot to take in valley and sweeping views of the Issaquah Alps - a plus while working from home - while offering a sense of mountain-top privacy.

Panorama homes range in size from 3,100 sq. ft. to 4,100 sq. ft. and from 3 to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. Each of the five plans focuses attention on COVID-inspired home offices, luxurious master bedroom suites, private ensuite guest bedrooms, spacious living spaces and covered outdoor living areas oriented to the views. Options include traditional to contemporary finishes and range in price from $1.7M to $2.2M, depending on lot choice, model and upgrades selected.

Construction is now well underway with many homes nearing completion and ready for autumn occupancy. Private tours may be scheduled by visiting PanoramaIssaquah.com or by calling 425-336-3500. Virtual tours are also available on request.

