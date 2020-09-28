Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition To Open On September 11

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVING NEWS' Korea's only convention media and online exhibition center by itself, began this project to help Korean companies to enter the domestic and foreign markets through MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) on its way to become the global online hot spot.

The online exhibition consists of opening the MIK ONLINE HOT SPOT exhibition, business introduction video for buyers and investors, domestic and global promotion, target promotion for MIK HOT SPOT network, and post-management after contacting the buyers and investors, open for 365 days a year.

The five companies that participated in the MIK HOT SPOT_Pangyo Technovalley 100 IT & CT special are as follows :

BluezenDrone

Hancom Mobility

Vietmate

Textory

Youneedcharacter

- BluezenDrone

BluezenDrone is a member of the large open source flight stack PX4-based dronecode for commercial use, and it is a PX4 platform technology development company representing Korea. BluezenDrone, which has established itself as a company specializing in industrial drone technology solutions, continues to research and develop unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology, and it is engaged in various drone businesses.

Its business targets are finished industrial drone manufacturers, drone-based public and commercial service providers, and industrial drones and drone operators for commercial systems. It is closely cooperating with finished industrial drone manufacturers to develop hardware and software for special devices such as flight control devices and mission computers and various technical solutions for the stability of drone systems, and it is supplying them to finished product manufacturers.

- Hancom Mobility

Hancom Mobility offers various hardware and software in the parking industry like Parking Friends, a shared parking service for real-time search and reservation of parking spaces, Parking Friends, the shared parking payment service, PF Sensor, the IoT parking sensor with the most advanced IoT communication network, PF Control System, the all-in-one solution that provides all infrastructure necessary for parking lot implementation, and PF Blocker, the BLE blocker for entry and exit management that works by smartphones. The birthplace of Hancom Mobility is a startup company named Mirae NCT. Hancom Group acquired Mirae NCT in 2019 and entered the mobility business, and even changed the company name to Hancom Mobility.

"As Korea's interest towards shared economy service increased two to three years ago, people started sharing vehicles and accommodations, and made it into business. That's when Hyeon Jae-young, the CEO of Hancom Mobility, thought, "What if we share parking spaces?" By sharing parking lots based on the status information of the parking lot, it would become convenient as shown in began thinking about the business model. The service that was born from this thought is Malang Malang Parking Friends. Parking Friends provides real-time information on parking spaces with self-developed IoT sensors and CCTVs for safe and convenient parking services to parking space providers and drivers using parking spaces.

- Vietmate

Founded in 2017, Vietmate is an IT-based trading platform company that supports overseas market development for all Vietnamese-related companies, and is helping domestic companies enter the market through mobile, online, and offline channels. It is also providing the system that allows products to be delivered overseas directly from Korea. The company's biggest strength is that it is able to support K-beauty in all directions as it has 800,000 data of B2B official buyers related to cosmetics.

Currently, with an exclusive contract, Vietmate is running the Zalo Shop Korean Pavilion in the e-commerce platform of Zalo, a national messenger (100 million subscribers) of Vietnam. With this, the marketing effect can be maximized by exposing the brands of Korean companies. It is also supporting the online sales of Korean companies with Shopee and Sendo, the top companies in Vietnam's online e-commerce shops.

- Textory

Lee Seong-ro, the CEO of TexTory, is creating a new paradigm of communication based on text and story. About the business, he said, "All conversations we have with people we meet and communication by phone calls and text messages are expressed as the word "text," and making the text as a story to provide services is our business."

Ten years ago, Lee was in the broadcasting industry, and he made a radio show listener management service called MN Studio. He said" "Nowadays, most broadcasting stations use the listener management service to check the stories sent by the listeners in the past and communicate in real time. I founded TexTory with the assurance that this technology can be used to start a new business." TexTory automatically saves communication details with all customers, such as phone calls and texts, in the cloud with an app on the smartphone, and when communicating with the customer, such information is popped up on the phone to easily check customer information and history at a glance.

- Youneedcharacter

Youneedcharacter (CEO Song Min-soo), a resident company of the ICT-culture convergence center operated by the MSIT and NIPA, launched the children's AR English learning product Cricket Pang AR Flash Card in major domestic online markets such as Coupang and Gmarket.

Cricket Pang AR Flash Card was produced by using the character IP of the TV animation Cricket Pang which Youneedcharacter has made on its own. You can study English words by recognizing the word card image and watching the AR animation on the mobile phone. The app can be downloaded for free (Cricket Pang AR Flash Card) from Google Play or Apple App Store. The cute character animation, intuitive interface, and easy and simple usage draw children's attention.

Cricket Pang AR Flash Card was produced as a verified content by having the former and current English education instructors and content experts choose the words, so the students can study on their own with the flashcards. It is attracting attention as a product that enables safe and enjoyable English learning through untact learning using the mobile AR app.

Pangyo Techno Valley, which participated in MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition), is a business platform where companies with innovative products and technologies are gathered. About 1,300 companies in IT, CT, and BT sectors are based here. Innovative companies with global capabilities like Kakao, NHN Entertainment, AhnLab, Krafton, NCSOFT, Nexon, and Hancom, and advanced technology research institutes like Advanced Institute of Convergence Technology, KAIST, ETRI, and KETI are working together.

The global news network AVING News has begun holding the MIK Hot Spot (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) to help small and medium-sized companies enter the market and attract investment 365 days a year. AVING News has been running online exhibitions since 2005 and had 975 online exhibitions so far. Its YouTube online exhibition has placed itself as Korea's largest online exhibition hall that opens with 19,000 videos (booths) with more than 800,000 visits per month which means more than 10 million visits per year.

The MIK HOT SPOT online exhibition is scheduled to be held regularly according to the field, target market, and participating institutions, and it will be presented as a new type of online business by transforming the know-hows and values of the participating companies according to the trend. Companies that want to participate can apply and apply through the marketing support projects from supporting institutions in the local governments. Refer to the institutions for more information.

- Go to MIK Hot Spot (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) special page http://www.madeinkorea.tv/

