Pango Group Welcomes Olive Escrows Inc. To The Pango Group Family

, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a family of companies that together are the leading California-based settlement service experts, announced that Olive Escrows Inc. has joined the Pango Group family of brands.

Since opening over 26 years ago, Pango Group has consistently held a forward-thinking mentality, focused on expanding its services into different regions so that it can extend its mission of enhancing the lives of the people, partners, and communities it serves.

"I have admired Jim ever since I got into this business over 30 years ago. I started my career as a messenger in 1988 and remember being out in the community talking with Realtors®, and everyone I met shared the same sentiment I had of admiration and respect for Jim. So I am beyond excited to welcome Olive Escrows Inc. into our family! I know they have the same level of commitment to creating raving fans out of everyone they touch, so this is going to be an extraordinary relationship for our people, partners, and communities," said Scott Akerley, Pango Group CEO.

Olive Escrows Inc. has a long-standing reputation of being respected and admired within the Glendale real estate community and has been recognized over the past 40 years for its exceptional service and extensive expertise in various escrow types.

"I have been in the industry since 1977 and managing Olive Escrows Inc. since 1981. And it's not very often that you run across an organization like Pango Group that really cares about people. So, I am absolutely thrilled that Olive Escrows Inc. is part of the Pango Group family and that this new relationship will bring immense value to our clients and team," shared Jim Vitale.

Jim Vitale specializes in probate escrow transactions and has worked in probate since 1985. He has been approved by the County of Los Angeles PA/PG Group (Public Administrators/Public Guardians) since 1995 as one of only 10 companies that has approval with the County.

Michelle Franco is also part of the Olive Escrows Inc. team. She has been in the industry for over 20 years and with Olive Escrows Inc. since 2005. She specializes in refinance transactions and has earned the trust of many lenders over the years. She is also a notary.

Olive Escrows Inc. will operate out of Pango Group's main office at 6100 San Fernando Rd., Suite 211, Glendale, CA 91201. The company will provide escrow services to clients in the areas of residential purchases, refinance transactions, and probate transactions.

ABOUT PANGO GROUP

Pango Group is a family of companies that includes Glen Oaks Escrow, American Trust Escrow, CV Escrow, California Elite Escrow, AV Escrow, Escrow Trust Advisors, Olive Escrows Inc., VOI Insurance Solutions, Mosaic Signing Services, California Settlement Services, and Document Archive Solutions.

Pango Group has been one of California's leading independent escrow resources for over 26 years, with locations from Los Angeles to Orange County to the Coachella Valley and San Diego, and owns and manages over 20 offices and 300 employees.

The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities they serve has been an integral part of its success. Most recently, it was named one of the Best Places to Work for the 8th year in a row in Los Angeles.

