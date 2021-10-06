Pango Group Announces New Office Location For CV Escrow In Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pango Group, a family of companies that, together, are the leading California-based settlement service experts, announced the addition of a new office location to its CV Escrow brand.

The new office is located in Palm Desert, CA, and will expand CV Escrow's reach within the Southern California desert area. The team will offer escrow services to its clients that include residential purchases, commercial purchases, refinances, new construction, and more.

"Over the past 26 years, we've always had our eyes open for new opportunities to expand the reach of our mission - enhancing the lives of the people, partners, and communities we serve. So, we are thrilled that we found the perfect people in Palm Desert. CV Escrow is an incredible part of Pango Group, so we're grateful that we can extend its reach even further," shared Jeff Russell, President of Pango Group.

Lisa Hendricks will serve as the Branch Manager of the CV Escrow Palm Desert office, along with a talented team of escrow officers. Lisa started her career as a receptionist and quickly proved herself to be a true leader. She has since spent 35 years in an escrow role, with 20 years in management.

The CV Escrow Palm Desert office is located at 72-750 El Paseo, Ste. C-1, Palm Desert, CA. If you are interested in reaching the office, you can contact them at info@cvescrow.com or at (760) 895-6220.

You can learn more about CV Escrow by visiting their website https://cvescrow.com/ .

About Pango GroupPango Group has been one of the leading independent escrow resources in California for over 25 years. With operations throughout the state, they own and manage over 20 offices and 300 employees. The company's mission of running exceptional real estate service businesses that enhance the lives of the people, partners, and communities it serves has been an integral part of its success. Pango Group was also recently named one of the Best Places to Work for the 8th consecutive year in Los Angeles.

About CV EscrowCV Escrow is part of the Pango Group family and has three office locations throughout the Southern California desert area - Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Services provided include residential purchases, commercial purchases, probate, bulk sale escrow, liquor license, mobile homes, and more.

