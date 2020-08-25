Panera Accelerates Digital Commerce & Off Premise Offerings Through Google Platforms Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera is making it easier to order food through Google Search, Google Maps and Google Assistant. As more people search for and order food online, the integration with Google's platforms expands Panera's off-premise capabilities and accessibility to meet the customer where they are. Available at participating bakery-cafes across the country, guests can easily order their Panera favorites through Google for contactless Curbside Pick-Up or Delivery with the touch of a button. For a limited time, guests who order Panera through Google will receive 20% off their first Delivery or Curbside Pick-Up order of $20 or more.*

The ability to order directly on Google will allow Panera to further embrace the growing trend of mobile food ordering, where guests can easily place an order directly from their local bakery-cafe. Seamlessly integrated with contactless payments including Google Pay, Panera is making it easier to order your favorite soups, sandwiches, and salads through Google Assistant, Google Search and Google Maps:

Google Search and Maps : Simply search for "Panera near me" on Google and you will be presented with an option to order your favorite food from your local bakery-cafe.

: Simply search for "Panera near me" on Google and you will be presented with an option to order your favorite food from your local bakery-cafe. Google Assistant: On your Assistant-enabled Android or iOS phone, simply say "Hey Google, find Panera near me" to look up the Panera Bread location nearest to you and from there place your order at your local bakery-cafe.

"Our guests are looking to us to provide easy, contactless ways to order their next meal from Panera," said George Hanson, Chief Digital Officer at Panera. "As a tech-forward brand, we are committed to growing our digital presence and off-premise channels. By teaming up with Google and integrating with their Search, Maps and Assistant platforms, there are now even more seamless, simple ways to order your Panera favorites for curbside pickup and delivery."

"As consumer behavior continues to shift towards digital ordering, our team is focused on building ways to make online ordering quick and accessible for restaurants. Panera is an industry-leading restaurant brand and we're excited that we're unlocking a new way for people to order their favorite Panera meals directly on Google," said Anantica Singh, Senior Product Manager at Google.

Panera continues to take a safety-first, phased approach to reopening Panera locations nationwide, guided by a detailed set of brand standards as well as the guidance of federal, state and local governments. With the safety of Panera associates, guests and communities top of mind, bakery-cafes will continue with strict safety measures while also offering best-in-class off-premise options as dining rooms reopen on a rolling basis.

About Panera Bread Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No shortcuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites - like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery - all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of June 30, 2020, there were 2,128 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

