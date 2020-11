Pandora LIVE Featuring Dolly Parton & Friends Holiday Special

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora announced today that Dolly Parton will bring some holiday cheer to the Pandora LIVE stage as she's joined by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce for a special virtual celebration on December 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the popular live event turned virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, R&B and more. Listeners can RSVP for the free event HERE.

To get in the holiday spirit leading up to the event, attendees can tune into Christmas Radio and Holiday Hits on Pandora. Both stations now feature Modes, a new feature that allows users to customize their station listening experience based on a musical theme.

Taking place in a Nashville studio majestically decorated for the holidays, the evening will feature each artist performing classic holiday tunes backed by Dolly's longtime band members. There will also be exclusive interviews with the guest artists, where they will recall their favorite memories of Dolly and talk about their favorite holiday traditions. Additionally, children around the country will act as the evening's interviewers, asking Dolly about her holiday traditions in a special "Dear Dolly" segment.

Dolly Parton, an 11 time Grammy award winner and member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1969 is the first country artist to top the Billboard charts with 20 singles across seven consecutive decades (from the 60s through the 20s). For her Pandora LIVE performance, she'll be performing tracks from her latest release A Holly Dolly Christmas which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums and Holiday Albums chart.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one the strongest voices in gospel music right now. Her achievements include one Platinum record, three Gold records and 600 million lifetime streams on Pandora. A Grammy winner for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance, she is also the recipient of 13 Stellar Awards and 12 Dove Awards.

Country music superstar Brett Eldredge's fifth studio album Sunday Drive was the top-selling country album upon release, marking it his fifth Top 5 on the Top Country Albums chart. His fan favorite Christmas record Glow debuted at No. 2 on the country charts and features the Billboard Adult Contemporary and Holiday Music chart-topping duet "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Meghan Trainor. The album has spawned an annual headlining holiday tour, and he recently joined Kelly Clarkson for and original duet with "Under The Mistletoe." He's earned 1.5 billion lifetime streams on Pandora and thanks to Snapple, some of his top listeners will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with Brett prior to his performance.

Life comes full circle for Carly Pearce who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood and is now sharing the stage with her for Pandora LIVE. Carly had the most CMA Award nods for any new artist nominee this year for her No. 1 hit song "I Hope You're Happy Now" and took home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year.

Event sponsors will help to create a truly unique virtual event experience that brings interactive fan activities and exclusive content together in an innovative and engaging way. Leading up to the show, Sierra® will get fans in the holiday spirit with a curated gift guide and a chance to test their artist knowledge with pre-show trivia.

During the show, fans will be invited to pose in the Meow Mix virtual photo booth and partake in the interactive chat hosted by Wendy's. CarMax will provide a limited amount of exclusive artist merchandise for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis. In addition, Pandora and flavor brand McCormick will be partnering for a charitable donation to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and encourage viewers to get involved and give the gift of reading this holiday season.

For fans looking to continue the celebration after the show, Wendy's will be partnering with a social influencer to host an official virtual afterparty on Instagram Live and soon will announce a deal for fans to enjoy Wendy's at home during the show. For fans looking for more music, LendingTree Powered by VantageScore will invite fans to check out the new Pandora Live: Backstage with Dolly Parton station on Pandora featuring commentary from Dolly.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project ® and Podcast Genome Project ® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - Get Report is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is adversely impacting our business; our substantial competition that is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts are an important part of our business; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; our business depends in part upon the auto industry; our Pandora business depends in part upon consumer electronics manufacturers; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our ability to offer interactive features in our Pandora services depends upon maintaining licenses with copyright owners; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; economic conditions, including advertising budgets and discretionary spending, may adversely affect our business and operating results; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions or other strategic investments and initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; we may from time to time modify our business plan, and these changes could adversely affect us and our financial condition; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; existing or future laws and regulations could harm our business; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2020, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact: Heidi Anne-Noel hanne-noel@pandora.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandora-live-featuring-dolly-parton--friends-holiday-special-301177258.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.