Pandoblox And 3GC Group Host Powerful Webinar: "Busting KPI Myths To Avoid The Performance Trap"

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandoblox( www.pandoblox.com), a leading digital business consulting and technology development company, announced that it is hosting a panel discussion in conjunction with 3GC Group( www.3gcgroup.com), a premier technology consulting and operations optimization firm, on the subject of how most companies are applying irrelevant or out-of-date KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and then fall into a "performance trap."

The panel discussion includes notable C-level executives and board members from global brands throughout several sectors.

Patrick Turpin, CPG Board Member and Advisor, former President and Co-Founder of Popchips, and past Vice President of Costco Wholesale, will be on hand to discuss how he used new KPI metrics and adopted novel methods of assessing performance in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector.

Peter Huh, CIO/CTO at Capital Brands/NutriBullet, will also be on the panel to discuss how he transformed this well-known company using a fresh approach to evaluating success in reaching business and marketing goals.

Bob Van Dusen will share his experiences as the Global Head of Technology and Security at Blizzard Entertainment, as well as at The Honest Company,with particular attention to why the old ways of measuring performance no longer work.

Why attend this live webinar?KPIs help organizations understand if the company is headed in the right direction—and if not, where it needs to improve. But far too often, organizations fall into common traps when determining which KPIs to focus on and which to ignore. This leads to stagnation, loss of market share, and revenue shortfalls.

Join this upcoming webinar, and hear from a panel of veteran board members and C-suite executives on how they broke down common KPI myths and determined which KPIs really matter.

Webinar date and time: June 22, 2021 12-1pm, PST

Discover the latest approaches implemented by some of the most successful companies in the world. This is information every C-level executive needs to help them lead their company into the future.

Advance registration is required, so sign up now by visiting: www.pandoblox.com, or clicking: pandoblox.com/bustingkpimythswithboardsandexecs.

For more information on Pandoblox, visit: www.pandoblox.com For more information on 3GC Group, visit: www.3gcgroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandoblox-and-3gc-group-host-powerful-webinar-busting-kpi-myths-to-avoid-the-performance-trap-301311261.html

SOURCE Pandoblox