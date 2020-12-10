Pandemic Tests Ability Of Medicare Advantage Organizations To Innovate In Work-from-Home Model

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period (AEP), which ended this week, proved extremely challenging for many insurers according to Patrick Phillips, CEO of Cavulus, a leading technology provider in the industry.

"There are insurers making bold moves and incorporating new perspectives in difficult times," states Phillips.

Nonetheless, Phillips anticipates that Medicare Advantage growth will remain strong in 2021 as the eligible population continues to grow and with forward-thinking Medicare Advantage Organizations (MAOs) positioned to gain membership with enhanced products and greater internal efficiency.

"Many MAO's decelerated their operations as they adjusted to a work-from-home (WFH) model over the course of this year," explains Phillips. "However; with a vaccine-driven recovery on the horizon, and the pool of adults 65 and older incrementally increasing, I believe success will correlate directly to the benefit of the organizations who were effective and productive while operating remotely."

Phillips believes the transition was even easier for some industry firms who had already embraced WFH before the pandemic in order to recruit talent nationally and reduce office overhead. "There are insurers making bold moves and incorporating new perspectives in difficult times" states Phillips. "These MAO's will capitalize during economic recovery while others are lagging behind already and may not even know it."

A recent data brief commissioned by the Better Medicare Alliance that highlights innovative product design work produced by some MAO's earlier this year was cited by Phillips. He points to an unequivocal statement by the organization's President & CEO, Allyson Y. Schwartz: "Not even a global pandemic could disrupt the positive trend of expanded supplemental benefit offerings in Medicare Advantage as plans find new ways to care for the whole person and address social determinants of health."

