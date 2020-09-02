Pandemic Proof Your Workplace With CirrusLabs' PHOTONE4

PHOTONE4 is focused on workplace health and safety and was recently showcased at the IoT World Conference.

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who can help your company adjust to the "new normal" of working during a pandemic? CirrusLabs, a global digital transformation company that helps customers achieve value and drive business via the latest technological innovations.

Featured on the Inc. 5000 2020 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, CirrusLabs has effectively joined the ranks of Microsoft, Oracle, and Zappos, among others. And they have just announced a cutting-edge solution to help clients achieve their version of success.

To pandemic-proof organizations, CirrusLabs is offering PHOTONE4, a temperature detection and social distancing solution that integrates artificial technology, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things to help organizations improve safety while keeping privacy in mind. PHOTONE4 features thermal detection, personal protective equipment detection, social distancing with video detection, and social distancing alerting with IoT devices.

If the system detects a high temperature, the case is referred to human resources for monitoring. Wearable tags with blinking or beeping lights alert all parties when someone is closer than six feet; social distancing monitoring is also achieved via CCTV. Integrated with SoftwareAG's Cumulocity platform - PHOTONE4 can be integrated with any enterprise ecosystem for Governance, Risk and Compliance.

With the question, "When will we face another pandemic?" hanging in the air, PHOTONE4 is a strategic, affordable option, with packages starting at $15,000. Extremely user friendly, with PHOTONE4, users simply open the box and set up their two thermal cameras, Surface Pro notebook, Wi-Fi router, and 10 wearables for monitoring social distancing. Users may obtain a free trial to analytics and dashboard for 30 days.

"Partnering with CirrusLabs on this offering enables us to have a meaningful impact on the safe return to work," said Jason Johns, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG. "To keep the global economy moving in the direction of recovery, it's essential that businesses are able to run efficiently. This strategic partnership provides a solution that will help keep workers safe and operations moving."

This innovative product will help companies:

Manage transmission and potential infections

Safeguard workspaces and environments

Facilitate better decision-making based on analytics and visualization

"The goal of PHOTONE4 is to empower and help businesses and organizations become pandemic proof for their employees and their customers," said Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer, CirrusLabs, "By detecting, alerting, and reporting on body temperature, social distancing proximity, contact tracing, and PPE - staff will have real-time data to make informed decisions to protect their people, company, and community."

To learn more about PHOTONE4, click here.

About CirrusLabs CirrusLabs is a full-service digital transformation provider with offices in Georgia, Virginia, Canada, and India. We provide services designed to enable Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

