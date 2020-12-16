Pandemic-Induced Joy For Moms? These Are A Few Of Their Favorite Things...

New study shows working mothers are finding the silver linings in 2020, including the ability to distance from toxic workplace environments, higher levels of self-advocacy, resourcefulness and productivity, and more quality time with children and family.

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surprisingly, some interesting bright spots are coming into focus for many working parents as 2020 limps to the finish line. In a year marked by COVID-19 and its cascading consequences impacting almost every facet of American life, a survey of more than 1,200 respondents released today by WerkLabs, the data and insights division of The Mom Project, proves there may be several reasons to celebrate.

"While the pandemic continues to put moms in an untenable long-term situation, it has also triggered positive changes in some of these same situations," said Dr. Pam Cohen, president of WerkLabs . "Since the onset of COVID-19, 55% of respondents have realized the ability to distance themselves from toxic work environments and a whopping 66% of moms surveyed feel more comfortable advocating for their needs at work."

The study also found positives in various other areas including:

Work/Life Integration: 40% of moms feel more balanced in how they split time between home and work. 72% are able to change their work hours in a way that better supports their home life.

Resourcefulness: Nearly two-thirds of respondents reflect positively that the pandemic has taught them how to do more with less.

Domestic Efficiency: 60% report becoming more efficient with household management.

Not only are these moms able to make positive changes regarding their work, but in some cases the pandemic has provided them more opportunities to spend with their families, especially among those who no longer have a commute to work.

"I got to see some of the 'lightbulb' learning moments with e-learning I wouldn't have otherwise seen, and that was magical. I was able to eat dinner with my kids every single night, and that was magical as well," said one surveyed mom.

According to the report of 1,200 professionals, 66% percent of respondents reflect positively on having grown in their relationships amid the pandemic, while 91% of moms who are able to spend more time with their children at home say this was a positive change.

"I am grateful to see so many resilient moms finding ways to speak up for themselves at work, spend quality time with their kids, and distance from workplaces that do not value them," said Allison Robinson, The Mom Project CEO and founder. "With that being said, we still face a catastrophic situation that requires immediate action from companies and policymakers. Moms and women are being forced out by the millions, and need support to provide for their families and to continue to invest in their careers.

"Our future depends on it. The time to act is now—we cannot expect silver linings to compensate for the lack of action on behalf of working mothers."

About The Mom Project The Mom Project is the leader in helping businesses attract and retain female talent. With a community of more than 350,000 talented professionals connecting to 2,000+ companies, The Mom Project is committed to building a better workplace by harnessing the oft-overlooked intellectual workplace power of moms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $36M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in early 2020 to further mobilize the mission .

About WerkLabsFounded in 2020 after The Mom Project's acquisition of Werk.co, WerkLabs offers research and support for corporate leaders on important workplace topics including employee engagement, DE&I, benefits and policy advisory. Led by Dr. Pam Cohen, PhD, WerkLabs goes beyond insights by leveraging behavioral science and predictive analytics to help companies identify which changes will have the greatest impact on employee engagement and offer the best return on investment for the business.

