Pandemic Gardening Boom Boosted 2020 Home & Garden Pesticide Sales

CLEVELAND, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the $2.4 billion US home and garden pesticide market finds that surging gardening activity during the Covid-19 pandemic boosted 2020 demand for garden herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and other pesticides:

During the initial phases of lockdown, gardening activity boomed nationwide, but as many garden supply retailers reported record sales, they also found themselves sold out of products like seeds.

Home and garden pesticide suppliers like Scotts Miracle-Gro reported healthy year-over-year growth in their consumer segments for the second and third quarters of 2020. Strong sales were also reported by many industry participants through the summer and fall.

A quarter of US adults started gardening during the pandemic

Increased gardening activity was largely driven by people finding themselves at home with more free time, with 26% of adult respondents to the August 2020 edition of The Freedonia Group National Online Consumer Survey reporting that they started a food garden because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, many consumers also witnessed supply chain issues over this period, and home growing of food provided a sense of comfort and security. As a result, growth was particularly strong for vegetable gardening.

Although it is expected that some new gardeners will not return to the hobby in 2021, gardening will likely remain above pre-pandemic levels through 2024 as elevated interest in home food production persists and the uptick in remote working is likely to last to some extent.

