Pandemic-Era DIY Boom Boosts Demand For Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming DIY activity of the pandemic era continues to benefit the $157 million US market for plastic gutter and downspout products, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming DIY activity of the pandemic era continues to benefit the $157 million US market for plastic gutter and downspout products, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis. Among product types, gutter guards - which accounted for nearly three-quarters of the total market value in 2020 - are the biggest beneficiary of the surge in DIY home renovations:

Gutter guards are increasingly utilized by homeowners to prevent gutters from being clogged by fallen leaves, pine needles, and other debris.

Plastic gutter guards are especially popular for DIY home improvement projects due to their relatively low cost, ease of installation, and wide availability at retail locations, whereas metal gutter guards are often installed by professionals.

The markets for plastic gutters and especially downspouts remain small due to strong preferences for metal in these applications for their stronger aesthetic appeal and greater durability.

US Demand for Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products to Total 99.1 Million Linear Feet in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts US demand for plastic gutter and downspout products to rise 3.0% per year through 2025. Gutter guards will continue to account for the majority of sales gains and further increase their market share in value terms, driven by rising penetration of plastic in more material-intensive gutter guard applications, especially hoods and covers.

Gutter guards account for a higher share of plastic than of metal rainware product demand because plastic gutter guards can be used with gutters made of any material; however, plastic is less likely to be specified for use with high-end gutter materials like copper, which is primarily chosen for its unique and higher end aesthetic.

Through 2025, advances for plastic gutter and downspout products will be supported by:

growth in housing completions, particularly of single-family units in 2020 and 2021, where the majority of plastic gutter and downspout products are installed

the replacement of older or worn products, as plastic products tend to have a shorter useful life compared to those made of metal

elevated DIY home renovation activity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Want to Learn More?

Plastic Gutter & Downspout Products analyzes US demand for plastic gutter and downspout products (i.e., rainware) by product, market, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).

Products:

gutters (seamless and preformed)

downspouts (seamless and preformed)

gutter guards (meshes and screens; hood and covers; foams and bristles)

hardware and accessories

Markets:

residential (new and improvement and repair)

commercial (new and improvement and repair)

Regions:

Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)

Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)

South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)

West (Mountain and Pacific)

About the Freedonia Group- The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff +1 440.842.2400 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandemic-era-diy-boom-boosts-demand-for-plastic-gutter--downspout-products-301387717.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group