Pandemic-Driven Boost In Hardscaping Sales Growth To Last Short Term Due To Professional Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardscaping sales are expected to remain elevated in the short-term due to an ongoing pandemic-related demand surge for professional-grade improvement projects for outdoor living spaces, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the hardscaping market in 2020, especially in the DIY market, where home improvement activity saw a sharp increase.

The professional market - the leading outlet for hardscaping due to the skill often required to install these products - did not fare as well, as financial uncertainty, health concerns, and other factors prevented demand for larger scale projects to be fulfilled early in the pandemic.

As economic conditions improved in 2020 and 2021, demand for these higher value projects soared, but labor shortages, long wait times, and supply chain slowdowns caused some projects to be deferred further. As these restraints continue to become less of a factor, more delayed projects will be completed, boosting growth for hardscaping products through the short term.

Expansion of Outdoor Spaces Will Benefit Commercial Market Over the Long Term

Like homeowners, commercial property owners are placing emphasis on creating outdoor spaces that can serve their needs. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened this emphasis even further, as patios for outdoor dining and socialization became a necessity for many businesses, notably restaurants and bars, to operate profitably during the pandemic. Looking forward, these trends are expected to continue as more property owners see the value in having attractive and functional outdoor areas, promoting installations of patios, walkways, walls, and edging.

Hardscaping Products is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study covers the United States market for hardscaping products. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for demand in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, material, application, market, end user, and region.

Products:

concrete pavers, slabs, and planks

lumber (e.g., wood, plastic, composite)

blocks (e.g., stone, concrete, and glass)

ready-mix concrete

stone tiles, slabs, and veneer (natural and manufactured/faux)

bricks (clay and concrete)

aggregates (e.g., sand, gravel, pebbles, crushed stone)

other hardscaping products, such as stone boulders; porcelain, other ceramic, and glass tile; metal and plastic edging; plastic or rubber pavers; and plastic faux rocks

Materials:

clay

concrete

plastic

rock and stone

wood

other materials (e.g., glass, rubber, metal)

Markets (segmented by new and renovation and repair applications):

residential

commercial

recreation and infrastructure (e.g., parks, golf courses, playgrounds, roads)

End users:

professional

consumer/do-it-yourself

Applications:

patios

walkways

walls

edging and other applications (e.g., sand traps, residential recreation areas, plazas, and surrounds and facing of outdoor fireplaces, kitchens, or other outdoor living elements

Regions:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

