Panda Express® Pledges $5 Million To CHOC As Part Of National Philanthropic Initiative

ORANGE, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHOC is pleased to announce a $5 million pledge from Panda Express® as part of the Panda Cares® Center of Hope philanthropic initiative to support children's hospitals' programs and services. The generous donation will help fund education, groundbreaking research, innovative technology, and patient-and family-centered care across CHOC's healthcare system.

"Panda Express is an inspiring corporate citizen dedicated to making a difference in the communities they serve. Our shared values have made our long-standing partnership incredibly impactful on our providers, staff, patients and their families," explains Doug Corbin, senior vice president and chief development officer, CHOC Foundation. "We are grateful for their most recent pledge, helping us continue to defend childhood and keep kids happy and healthy."

A national initiative launched last year, Panda Cares Center of Hope is a partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. It supports programs that address children's mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

"We are proud to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to bring the vision of the Panda Cares Center of Hope to life and are humbled to be able to be part of the healing journey for the families and kids at these hospitals," says Dr. Peggy Cherng, co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "Children are our future, and we hope that through this partnership and curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smiles and hope to communities nationwide."

Since 2007, Panda Express and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals have partnered together to positively impact children's heath and well-being. To date, Panda has raised more than $100 million, through donations from guests and associates, for numerous Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. In Orange County, more than $2.3 million has been raised for CHOC. Additionally, Panda Express has been generous with in-kind donations to CHOC, including catering its annual heart reunion and, most recently, donating personal protective equipment (PPE).

About CHOC: A pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, CHOC is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. Affiliated with the University of California, Irvine, our growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. We offer several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, both physical and mental. Our research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible. To learn more, visit www.choc.org.

About Panda Express: On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express, an American Chinese Trailblazer, is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations throughout the U.S. and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to more than ten international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares, the organization ' s philanthropic arm, has raised more than $216 million and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. For more information, visit pandaexpress.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

