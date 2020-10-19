Pancon Resources To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 20th At 11:30 Am ET

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Pancontinental Resources, or Pancon, (TSXV: PUC; OTCQB: PUCCF), a company focused on exploring the former Brewer Gold Mine on the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in South Carolina

Recent Pancon Highlights

- completed modern geophysical surveys and interpretations at flagship Brewer Gold Project September 2020 - completed shallow drill program (90 holes, 1,700 meters) to produce new minerology, geochemistry and assay data on modern geophysical anomalies and priority targets

- completed a fully subscribed private placement raising , following a financing that also raised October 2020 - completed planning for first phase of a 10,000-meter diamond drill program

About PanconPancon is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, USA. In January 2020, Pancon won the exclusive right to explore the former Brewer Gold Mine. Between 1987-1995, Brewer produced 178,000 ounces of oxide gold from open pits that extended to 50-meter depths, where copper and gold-rich sulfides were exposed but could not be processed by the oxide heap leach processing facility. Brewer is a high sulphidation system driven by a sub-volcanic intrusive and possibly containing a large copper-gold porphyry system at depth, as indicated by: widely known prospective geology, including diatreme breccias; associated high sulphidation alteration; gold and copper mineralization; and geophysics (Schmidt, R.G., 1978, The Potential for Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Deposits in the Eastern United States, U.S. Geological Survey). Pancon's 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project nearly surrounds the former Brewer Gold Mine, and both Jefferson and Brewer are located 12 km along trend northeast from the producing Haile Gold Mine, which produced 146,100 ounces of gold in 2019.

