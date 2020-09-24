Panchshil Realty Celebrates Strong Sales Growth At Its Flagship Residential Project-Panchshil Towers, Pune

PUNE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty today announced that it has achieved strong sales growth and seen excellent demand for its flagship residential project Panchshil Towers, located in Pune's eastern IT corridor.

Over the last year, sales at Panchshil Towers have seen encouraging double-digit growth in the domestic market and sales to NRIs have tripled. The sales momentum has in fact picked up post the onset of the pandemic as discerning home buyers are now seeking spacious and well planned homes.

Panchshil Towers' proximity to Kharadi is one of the many key drivers of sales growth. Over the next 3 to 5 years the total office stock at Kharadi is expected to reach 24 Million Sq Ft with 3,50,000 people expected to work there.

Panchshil Towers is a premium residential destination comprising 9 towers spread over 14 acres with 60% open spaces. 3.5 and 4.5 bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) residences are available here with typical apartments ranging in size from 1900 square feet to 2200 square feet (all areas are RERA carpet areas). (MahaRERA No. P52100002528)

Towers A, B, D & E are ready-to-move-in. Apartments at Panchshil Towers (Towers A, B, D & E) start at INR 2.45* Cr. while apartments in the other towers start at INR 1.93 Cr.

Sharing his insights on the sales trends of Panchshil Towers, Mr. Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty said, "There has been an increase in demand for larger homes and families want spacious homes to be safe and comfortable post the pandemic. Besides, buyers are increasingly choosing ready-to-move-in homes to fulfill their aspirations for better living in a community setting."

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development. Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality. A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.For more information about Panchshil Realty, please visit www.panchshil.com

