Panchshil Realty Celebrates Strong Sales Growth At Its Flagship Residential Project-Panchshil Towers, Pune

Kharadi's Total Office Stock To Reach 24 Million Sq Ft Over Next 3 to 5 years with 3,50,000 people expected to work there; Proximity to Kharadi one of the many key drivers of sales growth

PUNE, India, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers today announced that it has achieved strong sales growth and seen excellent demand for its flagship residential project Panchshil Towers, located in Pune's eastern corridor near the World Trade Centre and EON Free Zone Pune.

Over the last 12 months, sales for Panchshil Towers have seen encouraging double-digit growth in the domestic market and sales to NRIs have tripled. The sales momentum has in fact picked up post the onset of the pandemic as discerning home buyers are now seeking spacious and well planned homes.

Panchshil Towers is a premium residential destination comprising 9 towers spread over 14 acres with 60% open spaces and lush landscaped gardens, with many lifestyle amenities including a 14,000 sq.ft. Club House.

Panchshil Towers features 3.5 and 4.5 bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) residences with typical apartments ranging in size from 1900 square feet to 2200 square feet (all areas are RERA carpet areas). (MahaRERA No. P52100002528)

Towers A, B, D & E are already completed and the apartments are ready-to-move-in. Apartments at Panchshil Towers (Towers A, B, D & E) start at INR 2.45* Cr. while apartments in the other towers start at INR 1.93 Cr.

Sharing his insights on the sales trends of Panchshil Towers, Mr. Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty said, "Panchshil is renowned for its premium quality including top notch finishes and pain-staking attention to detail. There has been an increase in demand for larger homes and families want spacious homes to be safe and comfortable post the pandemic. Besides, buyers are increasingly choosing ready-to-move-in homes to fulfill their aspirations for better living in a community setting".

"With a one-stop solution to take care of all needs including leasing, buyers, especially NRIs find the purchase of a Panchshil home to be a very strong proposition overall. The recent move by the State Government to reduce stamp duty on property transactions in urban areas by a whopping 40% is the proverbial icing on the cake!", he added.

Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality.

The Commercial portfolio includes Retail and Food & Beverage which includes built-to-suit office spaces, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, integrated workspaces, malls & mixed-use developments.

Panchshil's Hospitality portfolio comprises around 1200 rooms with leading brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Suites, Courtyard By Marriott, Oakwood and Double Tree By Hilton.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

For sales enquires related to Panchshil Towers, Pune, please contact Himanshu Rathore on +91-99230-55555 or via email at Himanshu.rathore@panchshil.com

Disclaimers:

The pictures, images are for representative purposes only. The elevation & visuals are proposed and indicative and are subject to change.

