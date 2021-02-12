Panchshil Realty Brings The Small-Office Home-Office (SOHO) Concept To Pune

- SOHO Pune Features Multi-Use Spaces Combining Living & Work Spaces

PUNE, India, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty today announced that it has launched Pune's first-ever Small-Office Home-Office development branded as SOHO in Pune's eastern IT corridor near the World Trade Centre and EON Free Zone Pune. SOHO is a RERA registered project (MahaRERA Registration Number P52100017890).

Small-Office Home-Office is a popular global concept featuring multi-use spaces in which living spaces are offered and integrated along with work spaces with a sprinkling of retail and food and beverage options available in the same development.

SOHO features

Soho Studio s -Duplex spaces combining a work area and a living area

-Duplex spaces combining a work area and a living area Soho Works - Boutique office spaces

- Boutique office spaces Soho Street- Retail shopping and fine dining spaces

Commenting on the debut of the SOHO concept in Pune, Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty, said, "SOHO is a pioneering initiative that provides flexible, multi-functional and mixed-use spaces that allow you to do more within the same space by reinventing the utilization of spaces. The response to the launch has been fantastic and many professionals like doctors, chartered accountants, architects, small business owners and other entrepreneurs have embraced the concept readily."

Co-locating workspaces with living spaces is a more sustainable and smart way of living that allows people to be more productive and efficient whilst eliminating commuting time.

SOHO Studios are available for sale from ₹ 17.2 million onwards. For sales enquires related to SOHO, please call on +918970007700 or reach us via email at sales@panchshil.com

Alternately, to register your interest in SOHO, please click here.

Advantage SOHO

SOHO is located in very close proximity to Kharadi, a massive business hub with 10 million square feet of completed and occupied office space out of which 8 million square feet has been developed by Panchshil.

Kharadi has another 14 million square feet of office space under development out of which 8 million square feet is under development by Panchshil.

Over the next 3 to 5 years, the total stock of office space in Kharadi is set to go up from the current 10 million square feet to 24 million square feet.

The total workforce in Kharadi is set to go up from the current 100,000 people to 350,000 people over the next 3 to 5 years.

Kharadi District

Panchshil has a sizeable presence in Kharadi which is located along Pune's eastern corridor. Kharadi has evolved into a full-fledged IT hub and a bustling business district with the who's who of IT and ITeS companies present here.

eastern corridor. Kharadi has evolved into a full-fledged IT hub and a bustling business district with the who's who of IT and ITeS companies present here. Panchshil Realty has two Special Economic Zones spread over 6.5 million square feet in Kharadi - EON Free Zone-1 and EON Free Zone-2. (1.2 kms. / 4 to 6 minute drive from SOHO)

In addition, Panchshil's World Trade Centre spread over 1.8 million square feet is the definitive address for international businesses in India . (2.7kms. / 8 minute drive from SOHO)

. Panchshil Realty's campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, T-Systems, UBS, VMWare and Vodafone, among many others.

Kharadi is a mere 10 km away from Pune Airport and prime neighbourhoods like Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Kalyani Nagar , and Koregaon Park are all within its reach.

, and Koregaon Park are all within its reach. Kharadi's social infrastructure includes hospitals, schools, malls, and other amenities continue to be set up.

Cityhub, at the World Trade Centre, is Pune's next big social hub featuring a variety of cafes, restaurants and lounges and provides relaxation avenues both during and after-office hours.

Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality.

The Commercial portfolio includes Retail and Food & Beverage which includes built-to-suit office spaces, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, integrated workspaces, malls & mixed-use developments.

Panchshil's Hospitality portfolio comprises around 1200 hotel rooms with leading brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Suites, Courtyard By Marriott, Oakwood and Double Tree By Hilton.

A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

About Panchshil Realty

Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com

Disclaimer:

This communication is purely conceptual. The pictures, images are for representative purposes only. The elevation & visuals are proposed and indicative and are subject to change. The areas, prices, elevation and specifications in the Sale Agreement signed between you and Panchshil Infrastructure Holdings Pvt. Ltd. shall be final and binding. Booking is subject to confirmation and acceptance of T&Cs. SOHO has been registered via MahaRERA registration number P52100017890, and the details are available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/ under registered projects.

For more detailed disclaimers relating to SOHO, please click here.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panchshil-realty-brings-the-small-office-home-office-soho-concept-to-pune-301227541.html

SOURCE Panchshil Realty