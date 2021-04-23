Panathlon Promotes Powerful 'Pippa The Penguin' Story

In time for World Penguin Day 2021, the disability sports charity is re-releasing its heartwarming children's tale about a disabled penguin that learns to swim.

LONDON, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of World Penguin Day on Sunday 25 April 2021, Panathlon - the charity that provides competitive sporting opportunities to children with disabilities and special educational needs in the UK - is promoting its special children's story about a disabled penguin called Pippa that learns to swim.

To raise awareness of both disability sports, as well as the plight and importance of penguins, Panathlon is rolling out a series of promotions online and in-print. The charity is calling on penguin charities, zoos, swimming groups, disability organisations and influencers to help share the story and its important message.

Narrated by Alex Brooker, Panathlon patron, Channel 4 presenter and comedian, the story ' Pippa's Big Swim' tells the heartwarming tale of an Antarctic penguin who overcomes the adversity of a missing wing and conquers her fears to participate in an annual Big Swim swimming race!

Pippa's Big Swim is written by Alexandra Richards, one of Panathlon's volunteer young leaders, who was inspired by her visits to Panathlon competitions.

Author Alexandra explains: "Several years ago, I volunteered for Panathlon as a team leader and loved every minute of my interaction with all of the competitors. I wanted to put into words how proud I was, and continue to be, of every one of the children. The teamwork and resilience that each child took to every event, despite the hurdles they may have to overcome, was inspirational."

Beautifully illustrated by Colin Robinson , the story follows Pippa the Penguin who summons up the strength and courage to take part in the Big Swim Race. It's a tale of inclusivity, teamwork, resilience and determination that will inspire children of all abilities.

Everyone involved in this project gave their time for free. If you like the story and wish to make a donation to Panathlon, then please go to the Justgiving pages. Any amount, no matter how small, will go towards the Panathlon swimming programme, to help more young people with disabilities and special needs take to the water in 2021!

For more information, visit: https://panathlon.com/

World Penguin Day is a global awareness day of celebration that is designed to encourage people to learn more about penguins, their environment and threats.

World Penguin Day takes place during the annual northern migration of Adelie penguins.

Panathlon is a national charity which gives thousands of young people with disabilities and special educational needs the opportunity to take part in competitive sport.

Panathlon has been benefiting young disadvantaged people since 1996 - with a focus on disabled young people since 1999 - and has invested over £9 million in opportunities for young people to compete in sport.

