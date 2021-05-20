Panasonic Enhances Solar Options For Homeowners With Additional EverVolt® Modules And Optimized Battery Storage Design

­­­NEWARK, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is introducing new products in its portfolio of high-quality solar energy solutions with advanced performance and improved convenience, including four new EverVolt modules and a redesigned EverVolt Battery Storage cabinet with a reduced footprint.

Panasonic will offer an expanded lineup of modules in the EverVolt Solar Modules series, providing homeowners with even more options designed to accompany its EverVolt Battery Storage system. The four new modules feature higher efficiency and enhanced performance- even in high temperatures - as well as exceptional degradation rates. The new modules are also backed by Panasonic's TripleGuard and AllGuard 25-year warranties.

The new modules, which will be available in 2021, include:

EverVolt Solar Module Series 380W / 370W modules, available in Q3 2021, features efficiency rating of 21.7% and 21.2%, respectively, and provides maximum power output for residential solar systems.

EverVolt Solar Module Black Series 370W /360Wmodules, available in Q3 2021, features efficiency rating of 21.2% and 20.6%, respectively, with a sleek all-black aesthetic design.

In addition, the new EverVolt Solar Modules series deliver a number of key benefits including:

High efficiency in high temperatures , with one of the industry's lowest temperature coefficients at 0.26%/°C

Improved performance when shaded

Higher module efficiency with one of the industry's lowest annual degradation rates, delivers 92% of the original output after 25 years

Heterojunction cell technology with half-cut cells

When installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer and registered through the Panasonic website, homeowners will have peace of mind with the following EverVolt* warranty options:

The Panasonic TripleGuard Warranty covers EverVolt panels for performance, product, parts and labor for 25 years.

The Panasonic AllGuard Warranty covers labor to replace and repair all major components in an EverVolt system. Applicable to Panasonic AC modules, this warranty covers solar modules combined with microinverters sold by Panasonic, and approved racking for 25 years and the monitoring hardware for five years.

Modules installed by merchants outside of the Panasonic Installer Program receive a 25-year warranty on performance and product only. Whether in year three or year 25, the Panasonic warranty will be there when homeowners need it.

"Building upon Panasonic's 40-year legacy of commitment to and investment in the solar energy industry, we are excited to offer homeowners even more choices when considering high-efficiency modules," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "The new modules are the latest technological evolutions in our roadmap of innovative solutions designed with homeowners' and installers' needs in mind."

In addition to an expanded suite of module options, homeowners will soon be able to store more energy per square foot with a redesign of the EverVolt home battery storage cabinet that gives the system a smaller footprint. The new cabinet, which will be available beginning in June 2021, enables homeowners to stack more batteries and store more energy in a smaller space.

The improved cabinet will be 29x47x18 inches, 22 square inches smaller than the previous EverVolt battery storage model. The EverVolt battery storage is compatible with any solar module system or inverter and can be tailored to a homeowner's individual needs. In addition to offering both the AC- and DC-coupled options, the battery storage system can be scaled down to as little as 11kWh of energy storage or expanded to 102kWh.

EverVolt battery storage system offers simple, one-person installation and is field serviceable. It also comes equipped with advanced software and a user-friendly app for homeowners, allowing customization between multiple operating modes and visibility into system status. The battery storage product is backed by a 10-year product and performance warranty.

"Interest in solar energy continues to climb, with more homeowners considering complete energy systems inclusive of both panels and storage. Events over the last few years have prompted people to serious consider solar as a back-up energy source in case of emergencies,as well as for every day living, as a reliable alternative to the grid," said Sethi.

For more information about EverVolt battery storage, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/energy-solutions/battery-storage/.

*The EverVolt battery storage system is covered by a complete 10-year warranty against defects and workmanship.

For a list of Installers offering the new EverVolt modules and battery with new cabinet, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar/homeowner.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

