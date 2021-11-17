Box, Inc. (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Panasonic Information Systems Co., Ltd. has adopted Box for simple and secure cloud content management, and for collaboration with its expanding ecosystem.

As Digital Transformation accelerates, Panasonic needed to enable cloud nativity, and power faster service development to create a more productive work environment. Additionally, Panasonic needed to share information and collaborate across multiple supply chains and ecosystems, both inside and outside the company. This challenge included working on large files, and there was a growing need for mobile access to content.

To achieve the next step in Digital Transformation in a secure way, the company moved away from legacy processes - for example, email attachments and printed documents - and fundamentally renewed its infrastructure and processes with Box. These changes have helped to improve business efficiency by enabling sophisticated sharing capabilities and enhanced access to information.

Panasonic has integrated each of its cloud services built on Box into microservices and implemented a platform that can handle large files, including on mobile devices, with robust security and intuitive functionality.

External content sharing is now simpler and more secure than ever. Specifically, today it is possible to drag and drop files and easily direct them to their appropriate destinations via integrated microservices. When files are shared through Box, they are scanned for viruses and malware, furthermore, email attachments have now been replaced by a link to the content in Box. And because all activity in Box is tracked and logged, the data collected can be used for audits, further strengthening information security and governance across the company. Panasonic will continue to leverage modern cloud services and leading technology to promote Digital Transformation, strengthen collaboration with its expanding businesses and ecosystems, and provide a platform that contributes to global business growth.

About Box

Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006442/en/