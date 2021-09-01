Panasonic Announces Lumix S 24mm F/1.8 Lens, Learn More At B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Lumix S 24mm f/1.8 lens, Panasonic's latest addition to a growing collection of interchangeable f/1.8 primes for full-frame L-mount mirrorless cameras. The new lens shares the same maximum aperture, form factor, and performance as the previously released 50mm and 85mm primes, making it easy to swap lenses while maintaining consistent visuals. As the widest option of the trio, the 24mm is an ideal choice for capturing street shots, landscapes, interior views, and architecture.

Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8 Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1661532-REG/panasonic_s_s24_lumix_s_24mm_f_1_8.html

Key Features

L-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16

Three Aspherical Elements

Linear AF Motor

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Construction

Despite its portable build, the Panasonic Lumix S 24mm f/1.8 packs 12 elements (11 groups) into its construction. This includes three aspherical lenses to ensure both sharp focusing capabilities and smooth rendering of out-of-focus areas. One UED and three ED elements keep chromatic aberration to a minimum. Focusing is possible as close as 9.5" ( 0.24m), providing a maximum magnification of 0.15x.

Among the selling points of Panasonic's f/1.8 primes is the ease with which they can be swapped out with one another. In addition to providing a consistent visual, this also means videographers can change lenses when using gimbals or other camera rigs without having to completely rebuild or recalibrate their setup, saving time on set.

Speaking of video, this lens uses a contrast AF system with a sensor drive up to 240 fps powered by a quiet, linear motor. An AF/MF switch streamlines changing between focusing modes. Focus ring control can be set to linear, nonlinear, or customized to your desired rotating angle. Videographers will also appreciate micro-step aperture control to keep exposure changes smooth, and the suppression of focus breathing for consistent capture.

A dust- and splash-resistant* construction and the ability to operate at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit means this lens can endure less-than-ideal work environments with ease. The 24mm features the same 67mm filter thread as the 50mm and 85mm lenses, so you can share filters across the trio. Alongside the new 24mm lens, Panasonic has also teased a 35mm f/1.8 to join the compact lineup in the future.

*Dust and splash resistance do not guarantee damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water, respectively.

