Panaceutics Nutrition Names Veteran Biotech Exec Adam Monroe New CEO

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaceutics Nutrition, Inc., a personalized nutrition company, today announced it has named veteran biotechnology executive Adam Monroe as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are extremely excited to have Adam join our team. Our goal for this past year has been to expand our executive management team with biotech leaders with the connections and insight to take Panaceutics to the next level. Adam's proven leadership will enable the next leap forward for our team to realize the full potential of our unique intellectual property portfolio," said Andy Schwab, Panaceutics Transition CEO.

Monroe brings more than 25 years of experience with industrial biotechnology, including the food, beverage and nutrition industry, to the role. He previously served as President-Americas for Novozymes, a global biobased solutions company. There he led the Americas leadership team who collectively managed the Sales, Supply and Development of a $900 million enzyme and microbials business in more than 30 markets across North and South America. Monroe also led Novozymes Global Sustainability and Public Affairs efforts utilizing an award-winning model with policy impact to the global business from Brussels to Brasilia, Beijing and Washington, D.C. He has been a leading national voice for nature's solutions and their sustainable impact on business and society.

"Consumer focus on health and wellness is growing every day, along with the understanding of how we can better meet those needs through nutrition. Human genetics, gut health and the microbiome, health monitors, nutraceuticals and functional medicine offer a myriad of possibilities if we can marry them with nutritional solutions at the right levels for the individual. I'm amazed by Panaceutics' technology and looking forward to working with them in Virginia and North Carolina to deliver solutions that uniquely match each individual consumer and improve the health and well-being of millions," said Adam Monroe.

ABOUT PANACEUTICS NUTRITION

Founded in 2018, Panaceutics Nutrition applies proprietary robotics and chemistry to craft personalized nutritional products from numerous combinations that can be translated directly from genetic and medical diagnostics, condition recommendations or personal preferences. Panaceutics founders and executive team bring extensive experience in food and nutrition, pharmaceutical science, automation and robotics, and entrepreneurial enterprise.

For more information, contact:

Paige Donnelly

paigeldonnelly@gmail.com

919-218-4501

