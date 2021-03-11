Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Data Security Incident

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) shared information today regarding a data security incident. On February 19, 2021, PALIG detected suspicious activity within its computer systems and on March 9, 2021, it confirmed that some policyholder and beneficiary information, like name, address and date of birth, was taken. It also appears that a relatively small percentage of policyholders and beneficiaries may have had more sensitive information taken, and PALIG will be contacting those individuals directly by mail or email with more information.

PALIG's systems contain various types of personal information related to the servicing of the policies it issues. Upon discovery of this incident, PALIG immediately took its computer network offline as part of its efforts to protect policyholder information, other data and its systems. This has resulted in disruptions to PALIG's business; however, service to customers has continued while PALIG focuses on bringing systems back online responsibly.

PALIG has been taking steps to further protect and strengthen the security of its systems. PALIG also engaged third-party cyber experts to partner with its team to launch an investigation to better understand what happened and to help prevent a similar incident in the future.

Out of an abundance of caution, PALIG is also offering additional services to individuals whose information was taken. There is no evidence that any information was misused for fraudulent purposes as a result of this incident.

PALIG takes the privacy and security of client information very seriously. It concluded that a phishing attempt resulted in malware being installed on its computer network. PALIG's existing defenses and early action prevented this malware from having its full intended effect and has taken steps to further enhance its security.

For more details on this data security incident, what PALIG is doing to address it, and available resources, please visit PALIG's website at palig.com.

About PALIG

Pan-American Life Insurance Group is a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas that has been delivering trusted financial security since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has branches and affiliates in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life Web site at palig.com.

