Pan Am Flight Academy Reveals B777-200ER, Level D, Simulator Upgrade

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Am Flight Academy revealed the most recent enhancements to its second Boeing - 777, Level D, full motion flight simulator. Based in the aviation academy's headquarters in Miami, Florida, the Level D, B777 has been upgraded to embody the popular B777-200ER.

PAN AM FLIGHT ACADEMY IN MIAMI REVEALS B777-200ER, LEVEL D, SIMULATOR UPGRADE.

The upgrade includes a conversion to the GE engine software model along with Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) and the incorporation of an Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) solution using a wireless tablet. "This upgrade demonstrates Pan Am Flight Academy's commitment to supporting our customer's needs by expanding our offering for current aviation training demands" said Jeff Portanova, President of Pan Am Flight Academy. "At Pan Am, we are dedicated to providing quality training to our partners and customers. As part of this commitment, our strategy will be to continue to invest in equipment as dictated by our customer's needs.. We are confident this will be a great addition to our service portfolio".

With this upgrade, Pan Am now has two GE powered B777-200ER's available for training. Training on the second B777-200ER Simulator is slated to begin on April 01, 2021.

Pan Am Flight Academy partners with regional, national, and international airlines and pilots to deliver excellence in aviation training. Training on the B777-200ER Simulator is slated to begin on April 01, 2021.

About Pan Am Flight Academy

Pan Am Flight Academy is a leader in aviation training and has more experience, simulator fleet types and more programs catering to the aviation service industry than any other training organization. As the only surviving division of original Pan American World Airways, Pan Am International Flight Academy can trace its instruction heritage to the earliest days of airline flight training. In 1980 Pan Am American World Airways opened its Flight Academy in Miami, Florida, still our base of operations.

For more information visit www.panamacademy.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-am-flight-academy-reveals-b777-200er-level-d-simulator-upgrade-301243452.html

SOURCE Pan Am Flight Academy