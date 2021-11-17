Pampers® Partners With The Canadian Premature Babies Foundation To Provide Mental Health Support For NICU Families

#PampersForPreemies Supports Parent Care, a family mental health initiative through the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Each year in Canada approximately 30,000 babies are born prematurely, spending their first days in the NICU and as a result, need extra care. This takes a toll on their families as well. The transition from hospital to home is increasingly difficult for a family who just had a premature baby and the exhaustion, trauma, and stress of being in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit catches up with the parents as they head home. Mothers of premature infants are 40% more likely to develop post-partum depression, compared with the general population 1, and up to 10% of men experience depression in the perinatal period 2.

In honour of World Prematurity Day and November's Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers® is partnering with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) to provide mental health resources for families who have been in the NICU for up to 3-years post-discharge from the NICU. Throughout November and December for every hashtag use of #PampersForPreemies, Pampers® will donate to the CPBF's mental health initiative, Parent Care. Pampers knows that supporting parents and their mental health directly impacts their babies, so this donation will provide support up to 100 families across Canada in 2022.

Alex had a premature baby born at 31 weeks and understands the toll this experience can take on one's mental health. "It was very hard to be in the NICU alone. I felt a sense of loss, guilt, regret and distress about how our baby came into the world," said Alex. "Thankfully, CPBF offered support through the Parent Care program, a family mental health initiative, helping us get through a difficult time." Alex, along with three other families, shared her story in a video for the campaign that can be viewed above.

"We know firsthand how traumatic, exhausting and scary having a baby in the NICU can be," said CPBF Executive Director Fabiana Bacchini. "With the cancellation of all in-unit support groups and programs across the country due to COVID-19, CPBF began offering free online therapy sessions for families currently in the NICU or those who have been recently discharge. Now with the donation from Pampers®, we will be able to continue providing support to over 100 families across Canada in 2022."

Pampers® is partnering with the Canadian Premature Babies Foundation (CPBF) to provide mental health resources for premature babies' families. From November 17, 2021 0:00 AM ET to December 31, 2021 11:59 PM ET for every hashtag use of #PampersForPreemies, Pampers® will donate 40 cents to the CPBF's mental health initiative, Parent Care, up to a maximum of $40,000. Additionally, for every Pampers® Swaddlers diaper pack sold in-store at Walmart Canada from November 17, 2021 to December 17, 2021, Pampers® will donate an additional 40 cents to the CPBF to help fund therapy sessions for families of premature babies.

"A recent study showed that 40-50 percent of NICU parents displayed signs of Post-partum depression or other mental health conditions 3," said Procter and Gamble Brand Director, Paige Baumgartner. "Pampers is proud to work with closely with the CPBF in supporting initiatives that will help babies and their families when they need it most."

For more information please visit cpbf-fbpc.org/parentcare and pampers.ca.

